Feathercoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,845.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $2,845.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036276 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 280,312,280 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

