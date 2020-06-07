Foresite Capital Management III LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. FibroGen accounts for about 2.2% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,584 shares of company stock worth $850,909. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 808,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.48.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.