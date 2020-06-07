Foresite Capital Management III LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. FibroGen accounts for about 2.2% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,584 shares of company stock worth $850,909. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 808,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.48.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is a stock split?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit