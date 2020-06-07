Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Blueprint Medicines makes up 2.8% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $2,399,123. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. 422,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,643. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

