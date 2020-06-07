Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Takes Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned about 0.12% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 238,153 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 229,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 217,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,572. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

