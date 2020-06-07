Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 34,154 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 13.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7,721.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. 622,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.