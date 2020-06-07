Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 30,494 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 137.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,382. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.