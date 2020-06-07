Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 6,489 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

