Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $59.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,562. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

