Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

News articles about Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Frontier Lithium earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FL stock remained flat at $C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 33,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. Frontier Lithium has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

