FunFair Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $682,443.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and approximately $682,443.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC, Livecoin and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.01983005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00179024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120435 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, ZB.COM, C2CX, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

