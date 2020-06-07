FuzeX Achieves Market Cap of $360,721.68 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Allbit, COSS and Token Store. FuzeX has a market cap of $360,721.68 and $19,486.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.99 or 0.01988126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00178533 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120107 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, Cobinhood, Allbit, COSS, CPDAX, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinBene and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.