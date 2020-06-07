Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Receives $10.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GAP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,910,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,536,520. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GAP by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $35,019,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in GAP by 2,279.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

