GNY 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,038.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, GNY has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $12,038.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.01999544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00179823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00121023 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

