Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 757,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,838. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.54). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

