Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $53.70 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, OKEx, Poloniex and BigONE. In the last week, Golem has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.20 or 0.01982765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00179171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120217 BTC.

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,430,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, GOPAX, Huobi, OKEx, Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, Iquant, Zebpay, HitBTC, ABCC, BitBay, BigONE, Coinbe, WazirX, DragonEX, Braziliex, Bitbns, Poloniex, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, BitMart and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

