Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.0%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.47 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.