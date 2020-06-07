Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 27,746,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,365,850. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

