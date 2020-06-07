Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.41.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Hasbro stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.86. 1,154,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,051. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

