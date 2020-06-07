Head-To-Head Comparison: PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Brightsphere Investment Group (NASDAQ:BSIG)

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Brightsphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Brightsphere Investment Group 25.64% 1,914.29% 11.86%

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Brightsphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 12.07 $7.80 million N/A N/A Brightsphere Investment Group $819.50 million 0.96 $223.90 million $1.77 5.50

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PUYI INC/ADR and Brightsphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightsphere Investment Group 1 5 2 0 2.13

Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.90%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

PUYI INC/ADR has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightsphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats PUYI INC/ADR on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.