Head-To-Head Survey: OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT)

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Solbright Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Solbright Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A Solbright Group $12.06 million 3.05 -$15.80 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Solbright Group.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Solbright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60%

Risk & Volatility

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OmniComm Systems and Solbright Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats Solbright Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Solbright Group Company Profile

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

