HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $2.51 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $724.20 million and $985,907.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00025741 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006091 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003638 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043244 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

