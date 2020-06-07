HempCoin One Day Volume Reaches $821.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $317,415.94 and $821.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031127 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,556.50 or 1.00411153 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00073009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,935,733 coins and its circulating supply is 256,800,583 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

