Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the highest is ($0.41). Herc posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 406.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 911.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 763,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herc by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,081,000 after purchasing an additional 415,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $10,524,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Herc by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,721,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,136,000 after purchasing an additional 180,670 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 390,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

