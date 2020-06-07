Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Shares of PSV stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

