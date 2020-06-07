Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Shares of PSV stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

Earnings History for Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV)

