Hyperion Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.87 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bgogo and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $127.87 million and $21.20 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.01983005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00179024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120435 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

