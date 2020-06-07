Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Icon by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.62. The company had a trading volume of 276,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Icon will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

