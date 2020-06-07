ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $635,613.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $493,282.64 and approximately $635,613.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,756,408 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,908 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

