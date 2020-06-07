Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.72. 2,104,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,759. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $686,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,568.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Inphi by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.