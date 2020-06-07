International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $73.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. International Money Express reported sales of $82.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $309.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $309.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $353.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million.

IMXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 132,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $473.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.05. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

