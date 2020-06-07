Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,554.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $10.12 million and $13,554.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.02000800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00179712 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00121365 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

