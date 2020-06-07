J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. J M Smucker updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.90-8.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

