J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.90-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.645-7.723 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $107.44 on Friday. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.15.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

