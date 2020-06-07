J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.39. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$7.64-7.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.90-8.30 EPS.

SJM stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.15.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.