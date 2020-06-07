JET8 Trading Down 10.6% This Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, JET8 has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. JET8 has a market cap of $244,173.52 and $42.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.01983611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00179068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120275 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

