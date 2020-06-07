Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00007571 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns and BarterDEX. Komodo has a total market cap of $88.67 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00535153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00094880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00067010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 120,165,771 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Crex24, BarterDEX, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

