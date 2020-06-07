Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Kontoor Brands from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.90.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. 2,713,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

