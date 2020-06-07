Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 184.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of KRO opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.03. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.97 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

