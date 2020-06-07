Kryll (KRL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,088.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Kryll token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $31,088.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.05587499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00056333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

