LanaCoin Hits Market Cap of $160,707.32 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 13% against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $160,707.32 and $352.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,654,372,586 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

