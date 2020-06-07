Level Up Coin (LUC) Trading 1,277.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded 145.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Level Up Coin has traded 1,277.9% higher against the US dollar. One Level Up Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Level Up Coin has a market cap of $97,290.91 and approximately $101.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Level Up Coin Profile

Level Up Coin (LUC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. The official message board for Level Up Coin is medium.com/play2live . Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Level Up Coin is play2live.io . The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

