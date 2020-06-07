LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $217.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.05545344 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00056285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,115,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,294,054 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

