LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.02 Million

Brokerages predict that LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $65.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $61.03 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $81.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $307.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.12 million to $311.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $325.80 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $341.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.99 million.

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in LSI Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 81,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,623. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

