LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on LYFT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut LYFT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

LYFT stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 12,208,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,467,432. LYFT has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. Research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 39.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth $652,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 198.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth $11,083,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

