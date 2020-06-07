ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $80.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. CL King decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

