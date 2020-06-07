Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Shares of MFI opened at C$25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.82. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$17.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.82.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFI shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle acquired 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.28 per share, with a total value of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

