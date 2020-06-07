Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL remained flat at $$35.89 during midday trading on Friday. 9,814,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,274,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $2,268,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

