Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $307,776.28 and approximately $9,723.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.02503506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00070942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

