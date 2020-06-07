Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.96 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. Metronome has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $21,882.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.02000800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00179712 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00121365 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,054,308 coins and its circulating supply is 10,577,634 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

