MINDOL (MIN) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $409.44 million and approximately $152,538.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00025326 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00805423 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00164154 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

