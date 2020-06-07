Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.58 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Mithril has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $3.96 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017671 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,265,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

